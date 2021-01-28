Aakash Chopra picks the overseas players likely to get the highest bids at the IPL 2021 Auction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked the overseas players who might generate a lot of interest at the upcoming IPL 2021 Auction.

IPL teams such as the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), have huge sums available in their kitty. These franchises, along with the Mumbai Indians (MI) have a significant number of overseas slots vacant as well. As a result, a few foreign players could be in for a windfall.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra has shared a list of overseas players who could earn huge bucks at the upcoming IPL Auction.

The reputed commentator believes Mitchell Starc will be the biggest attraction at the auction if he opts to play in IPL 2021. He reasoned KXIP, RCB, RR and MI will be eager to acquire the Australian pacer's services.

"If Mitchell Starc makes himself available, in my opinion he will be the most expensive cricketer at this IPL auction. For a player to earn a lot of money, it is necessary that more than two teams are interested in such a player. That is going to be the case with him because Kings XI Punjab, RCB, Rajasthan Royals or even Mumbai Indians, they all need him. May be SRH, CSK or DC might not want to take him and they do not have that much money also," said Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes Dawid Malan might walk home a wealthy man after the IPL Auction. The former right-handed batsman reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB and, RR might be keen to bid for him.

"The second one I can think about is Dawid Malan. His reputation has grown a lot and quite a few teams require top-order batsmen. I can see RCB, he can become KKR's opener along with Shubman Gill as they have an English captain in Eoin Morgan. Even RR can make him open as they have only Yashasvi Jaiswal along with Buttler," observed Chopra

RCB definitely go for Glenn Maxwell💪 and Mitchell Starc 🔥🔥 in the IPL 2021 Auctions. - Gautam Gambhir#IPL2021#IPL2021Auction #RCB pic.twitter.com/mfeSxBdhBQ — Cricstore₹ (@Cricstore) January 20, 2021

The former KKR player feels Glenn Maxwell will still earn big, despite his indifferent returns in the IPL thus far.

"I feel the teams will play a punt on Glenn Maxwell also. One of the teams could be Chennai Super Kings, even RCB could be there. These two teams can keenly contest for Maxwell. I feel Kings XI Punjab will also go for him if they get him at a lesser price. Don't count out Ricky Ponting's team, Delhi Capitals because Ponting likes Maxwell a lot. RR also has a lot of money, they might also show interest," stated Aakash Chopra

"If Cameron Green makes himself available, I think RCB will break their bank" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels RCB will be keen to acquire Cameron Green

Aakash Chopra went on to add that the Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman could also find a lot of takers at the IPL Auction.

"I feel a lot of teams will be interested in Mujeeb. Mumbai should be interested in him. KKR might also be keen, Delhi can also want him. RR has a very weak bowling attack, they might be interested. So, Mujeeb should make a decent amount of money," said Chopra

The 43-year old also named a few other foreign players who could be on the radar of the IPL franchises.

"Among the rest of the foreigners, I feel Nathan Coulter-Nile will again make money. I feel there will be interest in Kyle Jamieson. Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Aaron Finch, Rassie Van der Dussen - these are some names on whom interest will be there," added Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that RCB might dish out a huge sum for Cameron Green if the Aussie all-rounder is available at the IPL Auction.

"If Cameron Green makes himself available, I think RCB will break their bank. They do such things, they have money and they need a middle-order player as well," concluded Chopra

With very few quality Indian players available, the overseas professionals are likely to be the focus at the IPL 2021 Auction. Besides the aforementioned players, Steve Smith could also be in demand as several teams lack quality experienced batsmen in their middle-order.