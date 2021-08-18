Aaron Finch and Steve Smith expected to be available for T20 World Cup

Australian white-ball format skipper Aaron Finch has revealed that he and Steve Smith will most likely be available for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. The showpiece event is set to commence in October this year.

Both Finch and Smith are currently recovering from injury issues. The latter has already begun practicing while following some mild medical instructions.

Aaron Finch recently underwent surgery on his knee and is presently recuperating. Speaking to cricket.com.au, the opening batsman disclosed details of his recovery progress and about his availability for the T20 World Cup. Finch said:

"I'm confident of that (being fit for the World Cup). It will come down to pretty minimal match practice, which I think being older and being around for quite a while plays into my hands a bit, having (previously recovered from) some injuries where you don't have a lot of lead time into a series. I think that will help me. The surgery went as well as it could have, and I'm walking around with no pain, which is the most important thing at this stage."

The last time I spoke to Steve Smith, he wasn't having any pain batting, so that was a real positive: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch also confirmed that Steve Smith's rehabilitation is progressing positively and that he is on track to make a comeback on the field soon. As for Smith's recovery progress, Finch said:

"It seems to be going really well. I know that he's been building up his batting time over the last couple of weeks – I know that would have been difficult to have a time limit on his net times. From all reports, he's been really strict with that, making sure he doesn't overdo his elbow so it hinders his rehab. He's going really well. The last time I spoke to him he wasn't having any pain batting so that was a real positive. He's going to be such an important part of our campaign."

Steve Smith has already confirmed that he will be available for the Delhi Capitals team during the second phase of the IPL from September-October 2021. Playing in the IPL will serve as excellent match practice for Smith and the other Australian cricketers as the World Cup will also be held at the same venues later in the year.

