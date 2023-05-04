"AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle played and went but I don't think any batter dominated like this" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Suryakumar Yadav

Harbhajan Singh believes Suryakumar Yadav has been more dominant with the bat than the likes of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle across all formats of the game.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the Mumbai Indians (MI) a massive 215-run target in their IPL 2023 clash in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3. Suryakumar then smoked 66 runs off just 31 balls to help Rohit Sharma and Co. register a six-wicket win with seven deliveries to spare.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Suryakumar Yadav's knock, to which he responded:

"I have never seen such things, that you put the bowler under pressure like this. I have played a lot of cricket. I have not come across any guy who can dominate like this. AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle played and went but I don't think any batter dominated like this and in any format."

The former Indian spinner pointed out that the unconventional batter is not bothered about who the bowler is and primarily deals in boundaries, saying:

"It doesn't make a difference to him who the bowler in front of him is. He has his game set. He knows where to hit each ball. Normally, players take singles or hit hard along the ground. He has all types of shots where he hits boundaries."

Suryakumar joined Ishan Kishan (75 off 41) in the middle when the Mumbai Indians were reduced to 54/2 after six overs. He took the attack to the Punjab Kings bowlers from the word go and was the dominant partner in the duo's 116-run third-wicket partnership.

"How do you save boundaries?" - Harbhajan Singh on the bowlers' dilemma while bowling to Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav struck eight fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh had a hilarious suggestion for the bowlers on how to contain Suryakumar Yadav, stating:

"How do you save boundaries? I was thinking that if so many runs are getting scored, come running and don't bowl the ball at all. Let him keep searching where the ball has gone. This is unreal batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that India's Mr 360 is showing a different standard of batsmanship, elaborating:

"He is a player of a different level. Bowling dot balls to him is difficult. I have not seen such batting. When he plays, everyone looks pale. The cricket we have seen or played, this looks like a different form of cricket."

Suryakumar was eventually caught by Arshdeep Singh at short third man off Nathan Ellis' bowling. Although Kishan was also dismissed soon thereafter, Tilak Varma and Tim David ensured that the Mumbai Indians got across the line.

Poll : Is Suryakumar Yadav a more destructive batter than AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle? Yes No 0 votes