"Ab nahi lagega" - Abhishek Sharma's mother reacts to son's sensational 141 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma’s mother, Manju Sharma, expressed joy and pride following her son’s breathtaking 141-run knock. The sensational innings came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ad

After opting to bat first, the Kings posted a mammoth total of 245/6, with skipper Shreyas Iyer leading the charge with a brilliant 82 off just 36 deliveries, smashing six boundaries and as many sixes.

In reply, SRH’s opening duo — Abhishek and Travis Head — launched a relentless assault, stitching together a blazing 171-run stand in just 75 balls. Head eventually fell for a fiery 66 off 37 deliveries, but the foundation had been firmly laid by their electrifying partnership.

Ad

Trending

Abhishek brought up his maiden IPL century in just 40 balls and went on to score a stunning 141 off 55 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and 10 sixes. His explosive knock powered SRH to a dominant eight-wicket victory, with nine balls to spare.

Following the match, the official IPL X account shared a video of Abhishek’s mother, Manju Sharma, reacting to her son's match-winning performance. She said:

“Sabko khushi hai, maa ko bhi khushi hai, pure Hyderabad ko khushi hai ki match jeeteya. Thoda stop lag gaya tha lekin ab nahi lagega, ab continue chalega.” [Everyone's happy, I’m happy, all of Hyderabad is happy that we won the match. There was a bit of a halt earlier, but not anymore — now it’s going to continue].

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the win helped SRH climb to eighth place on the points table, with four points from six matches.

Abhishek Sharma set numerous milestones with his breathtaking 141-run knock against PBKS

Abhishek Sharma of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) blasted 141 off 55 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), setting the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. It is also the third-highest score overall in the tournament and the second-fastest century by an SRH batter (Travis Head scored a 39-ball ton against RCB last year).

The 24-year-old has now scored 1,569 runs in 69 IPL matches, including seven fifties and one century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More