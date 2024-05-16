"About having the right characters who can play with passion and singlehandedly win the game for us"- Sanju Samson on RR's 4-game losing streak

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson urged his teammates to show character and deliver match-winning performances after the team's latest defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 15. After another poor batting display resulted in RR scoring only 144 in their 20 overs, PBKS completed the chase in the 19th over.

It was a fourth consecutive defeat for RR after they won eight of their first nine outings. While Rajasthan have qualified for the playoffs, the recent losses have placed a top-two finish in jeopardy with a game remaining.

At the post-match presentation, a disappointed Samson said:

"Yes, this is a team sport, but we have a lot of match-winners in the side, and we need individuals to step up. So it's about having the right characters who can play with passion, and singlehandedly win the game for us. If all of us try that, and even a couple [of players] manage to step up, it would make a difference. We need those characters who can carry us."

"To be honest, we have to sit back and accept that we're going through some failures. When you lose four in a row, you have to find out what's not working well in the team. When you are getting to the business end of the season, you need someone to raise their finger up and say, 'I am going to win the game for the team,'" he added.

RR endured a similar collapse in the second half of last season, resulting in them being ousted from playoff qualification. They are currently second on the points table with eight wins in 13 games.

"Not used to playing in these kinds of wickets in this season when teams have been scoring 200 or 220" - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson admitted the side was caught off-guard by the Guwahati wicket against PBKS.

In a season full of record-breaking scores, a bowler-friendly track saw the RR batters struggle to get going in their innings of 144/9 in 20 overs.

"We were expecting a better wicket, if I'm being honest. I don't think it's a 140 wicket, but maybe 160 or 170 with the power and batting we have. We're not used to playing in these kind of wickets in this season when teams have been scoring 200 or 220. We had to play smart cricket and focus on the basics and build momentum, trying to get boundaries here and there," said Samson.

RR will play table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league-stage game at the same venue on Sunday, May 19.