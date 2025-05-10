After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli tells BCCI he wants to retire from Test cricket: Reports

Ace batter Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his wish to retire from Test cricket ahead of the all-important England tour. However, the BCCI officials have urged Kohli to reconsider his decision.
The news comes after skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests through his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 7. Kohli has been in dismal Test form, averaging under 23 in his last 10 outings.
His poor performances played a major role in India's back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia by 0-3 and 1-3 margins, respectively.
A source close to the development told the Indian Express:
"He has made up his mind and has informed the board that he is moving on from Test cricket. The BCCI has urged him to rethink as the crucial England tour is coming up. He is yet to revert on the request."
Kohli has endured an extended dry spell in the red-ball format with only three centuries in 39 Tests since 2020.
Meanwhile, India will likely announce the squad for the England tour in the upcoming week. The first India-England Test will be played at Leeds, starting June 20.
Virat Kohli in the middle of sensational IPL 2025 with the bat
Virat Kohli's white-ball form continues to thrive with the star batter in the middle of another outstanding IPL season. After a modest start, the 36-year-old has been in red-hot form with 505 runs at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46 in 11 games.
Kohli's sparkling efforts have helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enjoy one of their best IPL seasons. The Rajat Patidar-led side have won eight out of their 11 outings to find themselves at second on the points table.
RCB have also incredibly won all six away games, with Kohli scoring half-centuries in five. The 2025 IPL season has been suspended for a week on Friday, May 9.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS