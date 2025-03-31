Ajinkya Rahane gets surprised with his favourite dish ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be playing his upcoming IPL 2025 match in his hometown Mumbai. Ahead of the game, he was surprised with his favorite dish. In a video uploaded by the franchise handle, the right-handed batter was surprised by his favourite dish, 'Misal pav', and he was quite mesmerized by it.

The Maharashtra-born cricketer has played most of his domestic cricket in Mumbai but will feature for the Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31, against the Mumbai Indians. In a video shared by the Knight Riders on social media, Rahane revealed that his favorite food is Misal Pav and was surprised with that dish.

Reacting to that, Rahane stated:

"Mujhe laga nahin tha itni jaldi aa jaayega. Abhi bulaao aur abhi aa gaya, but thank you so much (I didn't think it would come this soon. The moment I called, it came. But thank you so much)."

Ajinkya Rahane replaced Shreyas Iyer as the skipper of KKR, having been brought by the defending champions at a base price of ₹1 crore. He scored a swashbuckling half-century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but managed only 18 runs in the next game against the Rajasthan Royals.

KKR defeated the Mumbai Indians in their last meeting at the Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have lost both their matches in IPL 2025. (Credits: Getty)

KKR, who are the defending champions, defeated the Mumbai Indians convincingly in the IPL 2024 fixture held between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium. Venkatesh Iyer's 70 had propelled the Knight Riders to 169, but the home side folded for 145 in reply, led by Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul.

Starc, who played a significant role in their title victory last year, is not part of the franchise anymore. He currently plies trade for the Delhi Capitals and has already picked up eight wickets in two matches.

The Mumbai Indians are searching for their first win of IPL 2025, having lost to the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. They currently languish at the bottom of the points table.

