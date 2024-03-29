"All i need rn" - Riyan Parag wants to see Virat Kohli score a century in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag recently expressed his desire to see Virat Kohli score a century.

Parag has showcased stellar form so far in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), delivering back-to-back impressive knocks. He was at his explosive best during Rajasthan's clash against Delhi in Jaipur on Thursday. He was unbeaten on 84, his highest-ever score in the league's history.

After his batting heroics, Parag has stated that all he wants to see now is Virat Kohli slam a century. He wrote on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KK) on Friday, March 29:

"All i need rn is a VK 100."

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli's batting exploits in the IPL 2024 amid reports of a 2024 T20 World Cup snub. The champion batter notched up a fine half-century in RCB's previous contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 77 runs off 49 balls. RCB won the match by four wickets.

"If he just looks at the KKR dugout, he's just going to be fired up" - Varun Aaron on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's rivalry

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had a heated verbal exchange on the field during the latter's playing stint with KKR. The two were at it again in the previous edition when Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a mentorship role.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron suggested that Kohli would be charged after looking at Gambhir in the KKR dugout. Notably, Gambhir reunited with the Kolkata-based side ahead of the season and became a mentor of the two-time champions.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Aaron said on Star Sports:

"I'm looking forward to the match up outside the boundary line. Gautam Gambhir is going to be at the boundary line right beside the RCB dugout, don't know what's going to happen there, I think, you know how Virat is, he likes to have some fire all the time, and if he just looks at the KKR dugout, he's just going to be fired up."

With one win and one loss to their name, RCB are currently sixth in the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, occupy the fourth spot with one victory.