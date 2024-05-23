Andre Russell wants Sunil Narine to come out of retirement for 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell wants Sunil Narine to come out of retirement for the upcoming 2024 ICC men's T20 World Cup at home. West Indies will co-host the 20-nation tournament with the United States of America (USA) from June 1 to June 29.

Although 35-year-old Narine announced his international retirement in November 2023, his last appearance in a West Indies shirt came back in August 2019 in a T20I against India.

Speaking to the official IPL broadcasters Star Sports on the Cricket Live show, Andre Russell admitted that he tried convincing Narine to come out of retirement for the 2024 T20 World Cup, saying (via News18):

"Yeah, I definitely think so, I was trying to get in his head before the squad announced for like two weeks straight. (Sherfane) Rutherford and I tried to talk to him and say just for this World Cup, then you can retire do whatever you want to do. Though he’s the missing puzzle, I think he made his decision and I respect his decision as well. I think if he could change that decision the whole West Indies would be happy."

Andre Russell on Sunil Narine's batting

Currently, both Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2024. The two-time winners have qualified for this season's final and will face the winner of Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on Friday, May 24.

The off-spinner has been sensational for the Knight Riders in this edition of the IPL, not just with the ball but also with the bat. Apart from picking up 16 wickets so far, Sunil Narine has amassed 482 runs at a strike rate of 179.85, including three half-centuries and a century.

Heaping praise on his KKR teammate for his all-round display, an elated Andre Russell stated:

"I’m so happy for Sunil to be honest. I think getting close to 500 runs is no joke, being a premier bowler that is going to look to bowl four overs and has 16 wickets under his belt in this season as well, that just goes to show the true all-roundership in him."

Meanwhile, the West Indies are placed in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Rovman Powell's men begin their 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback