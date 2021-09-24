"I am sure he is holding on to his yorkers for games where the pressure is on"- Anrich Nortje on DC teammate Avesh Khan 

Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Anrich Nortje has praised teammate Avesh Khan for his ability to bowl perfect yorkers consistently. Speaking at a virtual press conference, the South African bowler revealed how several players from the DC camp have been keeping a close eye on the young Indian pacer for his yorker-bowling ability.

Nortje acknowledged the 24-year-old's impactful performances in the first half of the 2021 IPL. He also hopes that Khan will reproduce the yorkers in high-pressure situations in the UAE leg.

"There have been some of us who have been looking at him on how he has been landing his yorkers. He has been so good for us. It was nice to see him in India on how he landed his yorkers when the pressure was on him. I am sure he is holding on to his yorkers for games where the pressure is on. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Avesh Khan has contributed significantly towards the success of DC this season. The right-arm pacer has picked up 14 wickets from his nine appearances in IPL 2021 so far, and he is expected to be the key for Rishabh Pant and co. for their remaining fixtures as well.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table

"It's about finding the right lengths" - DC pacer Anrich Nortje sheds light on his bowling plans

The Proteas seamer emerged as the pick of the bowlers for DC in their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He troubled the batters with his blistering pace and ended up dismissing David Warner and Kedar Jadhav in a crucial encounter.

Nortje emphasized that bowling in the right areas is the key with both new and older balls. He also believes in mixing things up by dishing out occasional bouncers and yorkers. He added that it is essential to adapt and identify the correct line based on the surface.

"It's about finding the right lengths, whether it's with the new ball or the old ball. Yorkers and bouncers in between, every wicket is a bit different. It all depends on how the wicket is playing. I think it is about trying to adapt every day as quickly as possible. It is just about adapting and finding the right line."

He will next be seen in action on Saturday, September 25 when DC take on the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. Notably, this will be the first afternoon game of the second phase, and it remains to be seen how the DC pacers fare in the scorching UAE heat.

