Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Rishabh Pant’s unique celebration after superb ton in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match goes viral [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma's reaction came under the spotlight after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Rishabh Pant's scintillating hundred. It came in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Ekana International Stadium. The Bollywood actress was seen talking to her friend after the LSG captain performed a somersault to celebrate his ton.
The left-handed batter had been struggling in almost the entire tournament but came good in the Super Giants' final match, battering a 54-ball ton. He crossed the three-figure mark in the 18th over of the innings with a boundary off extra cover. He then performed a somersault to celebrate it, thereby mesmerising the crowd at the Ekana Stadium.
It also proved to be the 27-year-old's second hundred in IPL history. His first one came in 2018 for the Delhi Capitals against the SunRisers Hyderabad when he made an unbeaten 128*. As for his innings on Tuesday, the southpaw stayed unbeaten on 118 off 61 deliveries.
Rishabh Pant's ton goes in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru gun down 228
With Pant belting an unbeaten 118, the Super Giants managed to reach a total of 227/3 in 20 overs. However, it proved to be insufficient in the end as Jitesh Sharma took them home with more than an over and six wickets to spare.
The Super Giants did roar back in the eighth over of the innings. Will O'Rourke dismissed Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone in back-to-back deliveries after RCB's promising start.
With Virat Kohli also departing for 54 in the 12th over, the Royal Challengers found themselves in a tricky spot. However, Jitesh and Mayank Agarwal took the Super Giants' bowling unit to the cleaners. They enabled RCB to seal a top-two finish and set up a Qualifier 1 clash with Punjab Kings on May 29.
Jitesh, who finished unbeaten at 85 off 33 deliveries, also hit the winning runs. For LSG, Will O'Rourke took two wickets but conceded an eye-watering 74 runs in four overs.
