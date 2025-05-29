Are PBKS out of IPL 2025 after 8-wicket loss to RCB in Qualifier 1?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) endured a forgettable outing in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Entering the contest as table-toppers in the league stage, the vaunted PBKS batting meekly surrendered to a clinical RCB bowling attack.
Wickets tumbled from the start at regular intervals, leading to the Kings being bowled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. They set several dubious records with their dismal batting performance, including being bowled out in the least number of overs in IPL playoff history.
It was also the joint-third lowest total in the playoffs and the fourth-lowest for PBKS in the IPL. As a result, RCB had the simple task of chasing down 102, which they achieved in 10 overs with eight wickets to spare.
While RCB advanced to their fourth IPL final with the crushing win, PBKS' hopes of reaching a second final in franchise history are on thin ice. Shreyas Iyer's men must defeat the winner of the Eliminator between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 to seal their place in the summit clash.
The MI-GT Eliminator will be played at Mullanpur tomorrow (May 30), while Qualifier 2 will happen at Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.
"We have lost the battle, but not the war" - PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer vowed to fight back in Qualifier 2 for a place in the IPL 2025 final after his side suffered an embarrassing defeat in Qualifier 1 against RCB. Punjab has qualified for the playoffs for the first time since their run to the final in 2014.
The side impressed in the league stage, winning nine out of 14 games and finishing on top of the points table.
Reflecting on the stunning loss to RCB in Qualifier 1, Iyer said at the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz):
"Not a day to forget, but got to go back to the drawing board. We lost a lot of wickets (in the first innings.) There's a lot to go back and study on. I am not doubting on my decisions to be honest. Whatever we did in terms of planning, outside of the ground whatever (planning) we did, I think it was on point. Just that we couldn't execute it on the field. We have lost the battle, but not the war."
Iyer himself disappointed with the bat, scoring only two off three balls before being dismissed off a horrific shot against Josh Hazlewood.
