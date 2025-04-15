"Asked Yuzi to control his breathing a bit" - Shreyas Iyer’s bizarre revelation after PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer made a bizarre statement about his lead spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, after their incredible 16-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mullanpur on April 15. Iyer revealed asking Chahal to control his breathing once he saw the pitch spinning during their bowling innings.

Ad

PBKS pulled off one of the most improbable come-from-behind victories in IPL history in the KKR clash.

Having scored only 111 in 15.3 overs with the bat, the PBKS bowlers produced an inspired performance to bowl KKR out for a mere 95 in 15.1 overs. Out-of-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned things in PBKS' favor with a magnificent spell of 4/28 in four overs.

It was the lowest total defended in IPL history, bettering the 116 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defended against PBKS in 2009.

Ad

Trending

Taling about the remarkable win in the post-match presentation, Iyer said (Via Cricbuzz):

"It is hard to express in words. I was just backing my instincts. I saw the ball turn a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing a bit. We needed to be attacking and the right players were in the right places. It is tough to talk right now and such wins make it special."

Ad

Chahal's match-winning spell earned him the Player of the Match award as PBKS wildly celebrated one of the most miraculous wins in the IPL.

"Important we stay humble and not get over-hyped with this win" - Shreyas Iyer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas Iyer urged his side to remain even-keel despite the stunning win from the brink of defeat against KKR. PBKS were coming off conceding the second-highest successful run-chase (246) in IPL history in their previous outing against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"When we saw Yuzi came in and turn the ball, our hopes and expectations were higher and I wanted the field to be attacking and right in front of their face so that they make mistakes and the tide turned towards us. It is important we stay humble and not get over-hyped with this win. It is important we take all the positives from this game and try to execute from ball one in the next game," said Iyer (Via the aforementioned source).

The win against KKR was PBKS' fourth in six matches, propelling them to fourth on the IPL 2025 points table. They have a quick turnaround with their next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More