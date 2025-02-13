Australian fan spots MI legend's doppleganger in Colombo ahead of AUS vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 [Watch]

The Australian cricket team are currently in Sri Lanka, in the midst of a two-match ODI series. Ahead of the second ODI in Colombo, one of the touring fans spotted a doppelganger of Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga traveling in a rickshaw.

Australia will battle Sri Lanka in the final ODI of their two-match series on February 14, in Colombo. Just a day before the match, as an Australian fan Jake Jeakings was exploring the country, he spotted someone in a rickshaw who looked exactly like Lasith Malinga.

The fan jokingly asked that person if he was Malinga, who declined with a smile. You can watch the video here:

Interestingly, Jake Jeakings is himself a doppelganger of England all-rounder Sam Curran. He has been in attendance for Australia's international matches as well as Punjab Kings' matches in the IPL. With Curran moving to Chennai Super Kings, Jeakings could attend CSK's games in IPL 2025.

Can the Australian team bounce back in ODI series against Sri Lanka?

Shifting our focus to the on-field action now, the Australian team suffered a defeat in their ODI series opener against Sri Lanka on February 12. The Aussies will be keen to bounce back and level the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI on February 14.

The match will begin at 10am IST at the R Premadasa Stadium. This game will be Australia's last match ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. With players like Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood unavailable, it will be a massive task for the Aussies to draw the series against Sri Lanka.

On the other side, Sri Lanka have a golden opportunity to whitewash Australia. Although the Asian side have not qualified for the Champions Trophy, a win against the reigning world champions will boost their morale.

