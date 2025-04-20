Avesh Khan cops a blow to his hand but wins match for LSG versus RR in another last-ball thriller in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants speedster Avesh Khan held his nerve and won the last-ball thriller against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The right-arm speedster had copped a blow to his hand in the final delivery of the innings but gave away only one run when the Royals required three.

The Royals found themselves caught up in another humdinger on Saturday after losing to the Delhi Capitals previously. Avesh was left to bowl the 20th over of the innings and had nine runs to defend. The first two deliveries went for three runs, with Shardul Thakur's misfield allowing a brace in the second ball of the over.

However, the 28-year-old roared with the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer as Shardul claimed a crucial catch. A dot was followed up with a couple more runs, and the final delivery faced by Shubham Dubey yielded another single for the hosts.

Watch the moment here:

Expand Tweet

With 181 to chase for victory, Rajasthan had started their run chase in rollicking fashion. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal combined for an 85-run opening stand in only 8.2 overs. However, only Riyan Parag came up with a substantial score among the middle-order batters with 39. He then became one of the three victims of the right-arm speedster on the night.

"I wanted to stop the boundaries in the first three balls" - Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

Having taken figures of 4-0-37-3, the Indore-born bowler was declared Player of the Match. He reflected how the hand injury in the final delivery didn't even allow him a moment to celebrate. He said at the post-game presentation:

"The hand is fine. Initially I thought I had broken it. I literally saw stars. Didn't even get a chance to celebrate. I don't want to become Mitchell Starc, I want to become a good Avesh Khan. I wanted to bowl with clarity and take my time. Wanted to execute my yorkers. I wanted to focus on my execution. I wanted to stop the boundaries in the first three balls."

The Super Giants will next face the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 22, at the Ekana International Stadium.

