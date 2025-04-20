  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL Auction 2025
  • Avesh Khan cops a blow to his hand but wins match for LSG versus RR in another last-ball thriller in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Avesh Khan cops a blow to his hand but wins match for LSG versus RR in another last-ball thriller in IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:10 IST
Avesh Khan. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Avesh Khan. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Lucknow Super Giants speedster Avesh Khan held his nerve and won the last-ball thriller against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The right-arm speedster had copped a blow to his hand in the final delivery of the innings but gave away only one run when the Royals required three.

Ad

The Royals found themselves caught up in another humdinger on Saturday after losing to the Delhi Capitals previously. Avesh was left to bowl the 20th over of the innings and had nine runs to defend. The first two deliveries went for three runs, with Shardul Thakur's misfield allowing a brace in the second ball of the over.

However, the 28-year-old roared with the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer as Shardul claimed a crucial catch. A dot was followed up with a couple more runs, and the final delivery faced by Shubham Dubey yielded another single for the hosts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the moment here:

Ad

With 181 to chase for victory, Rajasthan had started their run chase in rollicking fashion. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal combined for an 85-run opening stand in only 8.2 overs. However, only Riyan Parag came up with a substantial score among the middle-order batters with 39. He then became one of the three victims of the right-arm speedster on the night.

"I wanted to stop the boundaries in the first three balls" - Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)
Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Getty)

Having taken figures of 4-0-37-3, the Indore-born bowler was declared Player of the Match. He reflected how the hand injury in the final delivery didn't even allow him a moment to celebrate. He said at the post-game presentation:

Ad
"The hand is fine. Initially I thought I had broken it. I literally saw stars. Didn't even get a chance to celebrate. I don't want to become Mitchell Starc, I want to become a good Avesh Khan. I wanted to bowl with clarity and take my time. Wanted to execute my yorkers. I wanted to focus on my execution. I wanted to stop the boundaries in the first three balls."

The Super Giants will next face the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 22, at the Ekana International Stadium.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications