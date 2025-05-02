Ball boy tries to touch Rohit Sharma's feet after RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A ballboy was seen trying to touch Mumbai Indians' (MI) star opener Rohit Sharma's feet after their IPL 2025 win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. In a video surfaced on the social media platform X, the ball boy can be seen approaching Sharma to shake his hand before attempting to touch his feet. However, the 38-year-old stopped him.

The former Mumbai Indians captain enjoys a massive fan following and has garnered even more in the last one year, having ushered Team India to the 2024 T20 World Cup glory and Champions Trophy 2025 victory earlier this year. Hence, the amount of spectators at every venue for MI's matches have been significant this year.

Watch the video here:

The right-handed batter lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday with a compact and composed 53 off 36 deliveries, registering his third half-century of the tournament. The 38-year-old's run-tally has risen to 293 this season in 10 matches at 32.55 and a strike rate of 155.02, with a best of 76*.

Rohit Sharma's century-run opening stand with Ryan Rickelton propels MI to a match-winning total against RR

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma. (Credits: Mumbai Indians X)

With the Nagpur-born cricketer making 53, his opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton amounted to 116, as the latter top-scored with 61 (38). Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya provided the final flourish, both scoring 48* off 23 balls to propel the five-time champions to 217/2 in their stipulated 20 overs.

With the ball, Deepak Chahar struck in the very first over to remove 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had belted a 35-ball hundred in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah also found themselves among the wickets as the home side plummeted to 47/5 inside the powerplay to fall way behind the asking run-rate.

Only five Rajasthan Royals' batters reached double-figure scores, and Jofra Archer top-scored for the hosts with 30 off 27 balls. Boult and Karn Sharma snared three wickets each to bowl the Royals out for 117 in 16.1 overs and secure a 100-run win for MI. With that, the Mumbai Indians have reached the top of the points table.

