"Banned bros for life" - Top 10 funny memes after RR's elimination from IPL 2025 playoff race

Fans online posted hilarious memes after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) became the second team after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race. It was after their thumping 100-run loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

MI dominated RR in all departments, with the hosts failing to pose a stern challenge. The Mumbai side batted first after losing the toss and posted a massive total of 217/2 in 20 overs, following collective performances from Ryan Rickelton (61), Rohit Sharma (53), Suryakumar Yadav (48*), and Hardik Pandya (48*).

Karn Sharma (3/23), Trent Boult (3/28), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/15) then bowled magnificently to bundle out RR for 117 and win the match convincingly to go to the top of the points table.

Fans took note of the Rajasthan franchise's elimination from the IPL 2025 playoff race and trolled the team for their poor performance this season by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Banned bros for life," one fan wrote, referring to CSK's elimination earlier this week.

"We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong"- Riyan Parag after RR's group-stage exit from IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag reflected on the dismal loss against MI and said (via Cricbuzz):

"We have to give credit to the way MI played. The way they batted, took the game a little deep, kept the 10 runs per over consistency and accelerated in the end. As far as our batting is concerned it wasn't our day. 190-200 would have been ideal (to chase), but then Hardik and Surya bhai at the end really switched it up, we could have done a few things better but it is how it is."

Parag continued:

"We have been getting good starts but it is up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv, for us to step up when we lose wickets in the powerplay. We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong, we want to focus on the things we have done right, lot of mistakes, lot of small errors, focus on how to not make them. If we get an opportunity like the first 10 games in the next 3 then hopefully we can do better."

With only three wins in 11 matches so far in IPL 2025, the Royals are eighth in the points table, only above the 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the ninth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

What are the improvements Rajasthan Royals can make going forward to make a strong comeback next season? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

