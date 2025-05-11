BCCI asks nine franchises to assemble players by May 13 amid IPL 2025 suspension: Reports

In a fresh development regarding the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly trying to complete the season by May 25. With 12 league games remaining ahead of the playoffs, the cricket board is planning to go for double-headers, as reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, May 11.
All the franchises, barring the Punjab Kings (PBKS), have been asked to fly back to their respective venues by Tuesday, May 13. The cricket board is planning a new schedule to complete the 18th edition of the tournament at the earliest.
The report added that the franchises have been asked to inform the foreign players and support staff to rejoin. The overseas players had immediately left for their respective countries after the tournament was temporarily suspended on Friday, May 9, due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
A BCCI source told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity:
“All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday. Punjab will have a neutral venue, so their destination is yet to be confirmed. The board is planning to have more double headers so that they can finish the IPL as per its scheduled day.”
“Ceasefire has just been announced; we will have to consult with the govt” – IPL chairman Arun Dhumal
Earlier in the day, IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal said they will consult with the Indian government about the resumption of the T20 tournament. This came following a ceasefire between the two countries on Saturday, May 10. He told The Indian Express:
“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government.”
The 2025 season was suspended for a week after the PBKS and Delhi Capitals (DC) match was halted mid-way on May 8, citing floodlight and power failure in Dharamsala.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS