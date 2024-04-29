"Bhai maine akele tumhe WC nahi haraya tha, 10 log aur bhi the"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) managed to score 153/9 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (April 29) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Prithvi Shaw hit a hat-trick of fours in the first over against Mitchell Starc to give a brisk start to the visiting side.

However, he could not build on it, perishing in the second over for 13 (7). Jake Fraser-McGurk also departed in the next over against his fellow senior Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc, trying to hit a big shot.

The Capitals lost their way after the quick early wickets. Rishabh Pant (27) tried to stabilize things for a while but threw away his wicket in the 11th over, leaving his side in huge trouble. Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial knock of 35* (26) in the second half of the innings and helped DC reach a respectable total of 153.

Varun Chakaravarthy starred for KKR in the bowling department by taking three wickets. Pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora also impressed by picking up two wickets apiece.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 47th match of IPL 2024 between KKR and DC. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We have restricted them to a good score and I feel this is gettable"- KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora after his 2-wicket spell in 1st innings vs DC in IPL 2024

At the mid-innings break, KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings and his bowling performance, saying:

"I have played two matches against Delhi and it has gone well for me so far. (On the ball that dismissed Shai Hope) I was trying to bowl out-swing, that nips away and I executed it perfectly."

He continued:

"I like bowling with the new ball, and I can get the ball to swing both ways. That is my strength. It's been high-scoring before but this pitch is a little slow and there is swing on offer for the new ball bowlers. We have restricted them to a good score and I feel this is gettable."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

