"Big zero on humility" - Twitterati divided as Harry Brook takes a brutal dig at ‘Indian fans’ after blazing century

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ (SRH) overseas star Harry Brook on Friday, April 14, became the first centurion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Opening the innings against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, the England batter clubbed 12 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 100 off 55 balls. It was a much-needed knock after the 24-year-old had registered low scores of 13, three, and 13 in Hyderabad’s first three matches.
Brook’s brilliant effort lifted SRH to 228/4 after they lost the toss and batted first. Chasing a huge target, KKR were three down for 20 inside the powerplay. Valiant knocks from Nitish Rana (75 off 41) and Rinku Singh (58* off 31) gave Kolkata’s innings a lift. Eventually, though, they fell short, going down by 23 runs.
While Brook’s knock grabbed headlines for all the right reasons, his comments at the post-match presentation got social media talking. Speaking after winning the player of the match, the 24-year-old took a dig at ‘Indian fans’ and commented:
"If you're on social media, and people call you rubbish, you start to slightly doubt yourself. There will be a lot of Indian fans who will be saying well done, but they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I can shut them up now.”
Many were stunned by Brook’s comments and took to social media again to criticize the batter. Some users pointed out that the player was bound to face criticism if he doesn’t perform since he was purchased for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL auction.
There was plenty of support as well for the England batter. A number of people hailed him for being frank in his views and giving it back to trolls. Here is a compilation of reactions from Twitterati to Brook’s post-match statement:
“Was a special night” - Harry Brook reflects on memorable innings
Speaking about his spectacular knock, the batter said that it was a special night, adding that he was happy it came in a winning cause. An elated Brook stated:
"Was a special night. Thankfully we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat.”
Asked about where he prefers to bat, the swashbuckling big-hitter added:
“I'm happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there. My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it."
While Brook scored a scintillating hundred against KKR, SRH skipper Aiden Markram also chipped in, smashing 50 off only 26 balls.
