"Bowling will decide whether they make a place in the top 4 or not" - Irfan Pathan on RCB's playoff qualification prospects in IPL 2024

Irfan Pathan reckons the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowlers hold the key to their playoff qualification prospects in IPL 2024.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will be looking for its maiden title in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. They have reached the final on three occasions but have failed to cross the last hurdle.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about the Royal Challengers Bangalore's chances of finishing in the top four in IPL 2024. He responded:

"Bowling will decide whether they make a place in the top four or not. I won't call them the strongest contenders because apart from them, there are four or five teams that can go ahead of them."

The former India all-rounder expects playoff qualification to be an arduous task for RCB unless their bowlers rise to the occasion, especially in the final overs of the innings.

"If you win the final few moments, where five to ten runs make a difference, with good bowling, you will have a place in the top four. RCB will have to put in a lot of effort," Pathan said.

The Faf du Plessis-led side finished sixth in IPL 2023. They were in contention for a playoff berth until the final day of the league phase. However, a loss to the Gujarat Titans knocked them out of the tournament.

"That's why he got such a price tag in the auction" - Irfan Pathan says Cameron Green should play the all-rounder's role for RCB

Cameron Green played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan was also asked about the role Cameron Green would be expected to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He replied:

"Ideally, he should play an all-rounder's role, that's why he has been picked. That's why he got such a price tag in the auction when Mumbai (Indians) bought him. I want to see at what number they get him to bat. He did well for Mumbai when he batted up the order."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wasn't sure whether RCB would be able to give the Australian all-rounder his favored batting position, considering that they already have a top-heavy lineup.

"The Mumbai pitch is also similar, the ball comes onto the bat. He couldn't create the impact you expected from him down the order. It will be interesting to see whether RCB give him a chance to bat up the order or not because it seems like there is a traffic jam there," Pathan added.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are expected to continue opening for the franchise in IPL 2024. With Rajat Patidar likely to bat at No. 3, Green might play at No. 4 or No. 5, depending on Glenn Maxwell's position.

