"Buttler and Dhawan will together score 80 or more runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for RR-PBKS IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra expects Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan to make substantial contributions with the bat in the IPL 2023 clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will lock horns in the first-ever IPL game in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5. Both sides head into the match with victories in their respective first games and will hope to continue the winning momentum.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Buttler and Dhawan to be among the runs for their respective sides, reasoning:

"Buttler and Dhawan will together score 80 or more runs. They play for different teams but both will make runs. This is a high-scoring ground, a lot of dew can come here."

The former Indian opener reckons Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh will snare a few wickets, elaborating:

"Chahal and Arshdeep will together pick up three or more wickets. Wickets fall despite it being a high-scoring ground. Wickets fall everywhere. They fall even in 200-run matches, so I feel both of them will get wickets."

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals The first Indian to 300 T20 wickets. The first Indian to 300 T20 wickets. 👏💗 https://t.co/Q8PDmhHR4V

Chahal picked up a four-wicket haul in the Rajasthan Royals' win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Arshdeep was also at his wicket-taking best in the Punjab Kings' win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), snaring three wickets in as many overs.

"Two batters will get bowled" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal castled Harry Brook in Rajasthan Royals' first game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels two batters will have their stumps rocked in Wednesday's game, saying:

"Two batters will get bowled. Now there is no logic behind that. I just said it because it came to my mind that two will get bowled. It may or may not happen."

The reputed commentator picked the Rajasthan Royals as the likely winners of tonight's clash, explaining:

"I feel Rajasthan will win this match. Rajasthan are looking stronger. Their top three batters scored fifties in the last match. After that Padikkal, Hetmyer, Holder and Riyan Parag in between. There is depth in batting."

Chopra pointed out that Sanju Samson's side have an extremely good bowling attack which has become even more potent because of the 'Impact Player' rule.

The former KKR player highlighted that the Royals have an exceptional new-ball bowler in Trent Boult and could even play Kuldeep Sen in place of KM Asif if required. He added that last year's finalists also have two quality spinners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal.

