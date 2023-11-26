Cameron Green traded from MI to RCB before IPL 2024 Auction - Reports

Mumbai Indians have reportedly traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. Green joined MI for ₹17.5 crore last year. As per reports, RCB have agreed to an all-cash deal and lost ₹17.5 crore from their IPL 2024 Auction purse of ₹40.75 crore.

Cameron Green is one of the best all-rounders in the world right now. He is among the few bowlers who can clock 140 kmph on the speedometer and also score big in the top order.

Mumbai Indians went all out for him and spent ₹17.5 crore for his services at the IPL 2023 Auction. Green impressed straightaway, scoring 452 runs and scalping six wickets. However, it looks like MI have let him go after tradin in Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans.

"Hardik Pandya’s transfer to Mumbai Indians should be done soon. Mumbai have traded (all cash) Cameron Green to RCB, which means Mumbai have enough money to get Hardik on board," Sports Tak editor Rahul Rawat reported on X.

Mumbai Indians were left with ₹15.25 crore when they announced the list of players released before Hardik Pandya's trade. They then signed Hardik for ₹15 crore in an all-cash deal. The five-time champions would have been left with only ₹25 lakh in their purse had they not traded out Green.

RCB released some big names before IPL 2024 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore boosted their auction purse by releasing star players like Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Josh Hazlewood before the auction. Hazlewood is expected to be unavailable for the first half of IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hasaranga and Patel lost their expensive contracts because of an ordinary performance in IPL 2023.

RCB, MI, and GT are yet to make an official announcement regarding the trades. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a word from the franchises.