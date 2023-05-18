Can PBKS qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs despite defeat to DC? 

Punjab Kings' chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs have reduced significantly after a 15-run defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals last night. Playing in Dharamsala for the first time this season, PBKS conceded 213/2 in the first innings. In reply, Punjab scored 198/8 and lost by 15 runs.

Liam Livingstone and Atharva Taide scored half-centuries for the Punjab Kings. However, their efforts went in vain as the Punjab Kings suffered their seventh defeat of IPL 2023.

Courtesy of this defeat, the Punjab Kings remain eighth in the standings with 12 points from 13 matches. Their net run rate is -0.308, and many fans feel that their IPL 2023 campaign has come to an end with this loss. However, they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Punjab Kings still have an outside chance of qualifying for IPL 2023 playoffs

PBKS still have one league stage match remaining this season. They will host the Rajasthan Royals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19. Punjab need a big win in that match.

If they are able to secure the win, PBKS will have to hope for the following results in the other league matches:

SRH beat RCB. GT beat RCB. LSG beat KKR. SRH beat MI.

If Punjab Kings win big tomorrow and the aforementioned matches have the desired results, PBKS will be tied with Mumbai Indians at 14 points. Then, the net run rate will decide which team advances to the next round. PBKS will hope that Mumbai suffer a heavy defeat against SRH as MI's NRR currently stands at -0.128.

First and foremost, PBKS need to register a big win against RR. Given their performance against the Delhi Capitals, it seems unlikely that PBKS will make it to the playoffs. However, this IPL season has been quite unpredictable and we could have one more twist in the tale.

