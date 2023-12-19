“Can’t wait to get to Eden Gardens” – Mitchell Starc reacts to joining KKR for ₹24.75 crore at IPL 2024 auction

Mitchell Starc recently became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. He expressed his reaction after joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping ₹24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

The Australian left-arm seamer was bought by KKR after a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI). He surpassed his compatriot Pat Cummins (₹20.5 crore) to emerge as the all-time costliest player at the IPL auction.

In a video shared by KKR on Instagram, Starc expressed his delight at joining the Kolkata-based franchise. He said:

“Hey, KKR! I’m thrilled to be joining the team for this year’s IPL and I can’t wait to get to Eden Gardens to experience the home fans, the home crowd, and the atmosphere. Look forward to seeing you then. Ami KKR.”

Starc recently scalped 16 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 6.06 during the 2023 ODI World Cup. In T20Is, the 33-year-old has bagged 170 wickets in 121 matches at an economy rate of 7.45. He is also a handy batter lower down the order.

Starc has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014-17) and KKR (2018) in the past. He scalped 34 wickets in 24 matches at an economy rate of 7.17.

“Daya kuch to gadbad hai” – Mohammad Kaif reacts as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins sold over ₹20 crore at IPL 2024 auction

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed his surprise as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were bought for more than ₹20 crores each by KKR and SunRisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2024 auction. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the 2024 IPL winners will even get lesser prize money as compared to players.

The duo eclipsed Sam Curran, who was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore at the previous auction, which was then the record buy.

Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“IPL winning team gets Rs 20 cr. Pat Cummins: Rs 20.5 crore. Mitchell Starc: Rs 24.75 crore. Daya kuch toh gadbad hai.”

As per reports, Australian cricketers, unlike England players, will be entirely available for the IPL 2024 season.

