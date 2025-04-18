Chennai Super Kings sign former Mumbai Indians batter as replacement ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in Dewald Brevis for the remainder of their IPL 2025 matches as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. According to the latest official development, the South African youngster will join the Super Kings for ₹2.2 crore and is likely to be available before Sunday's fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

The 21-year-old has garnered the reputation of being one of the explosive T20 batters in the circuit and was notably part of Mumbai Indians' setup from 2022 to 2024, playing 10 matches for the franchise. However, Brevis only managed 230 runs in that tenure, averaging 23 alongside a best of 49.

Having played 81 T20s, the right-handed batter has amassed 1787 runs at 26.27 alongside a strike rate of 144.93, headlined by a century and seven half-centuries. His best of 162 off 57 deliveries came during the 2022 edition of the CSA T20 Challenge when he was playing for the Titans against the Knights. Although Brevis, who has also played a couple of T20Is, can clear the ropes at will, it remains to be seen if the management hand him an opportunity this season.

Chennai Super Kings hope to keep their winning run going

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (Credits: CSK X)

With the Yellow Army hoping to keep their winning run going, they will lock horns against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium. MS Dhoni and co. broke their five-game losing streak with a relatively nervy win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium. With the Super Kings still at the bottom of the points table, they need plenty of things to go right if they are to go deep in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back victories against the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. With the five-time champions also at the bottom half of the points table, they will also look to keep their momentum going. Notably, Mumbai had lost to Chennai earlier in the tournament.

