Chennai Super Kings sign former Mumbai Indians batter as replacement ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 18, 2025 16:00 IST
Chennai Super Kings. (Credits: CSK X)
Chennai Super Kings (Credits: CSK/X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in Dewald Brevis for the remainder of their IPL 2025 matches as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. According to the latest official development, the South African youngster will join the Super Kings for ₹2.2 crore and is likely to be available before Sunday's fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

The 21-year-old has garnered the reputation of being one of the explosive T20 batters in the circuit and was notably part of Mumbai Indians' setup from 2022 to 2024, playing 10 matches for the franchise. However, Brevis only managed 230 runs in that tenure, averaging 23 alongside a best of 49.

Having played 81 T20s, the right-handed batter has amassed 1787 runs at 26.27 alongside a strike rate of 144.93, headlined by a century and seven half-centuries. His best of 162 off 57 deliveries came during the 2022 edition of the CSA T20 Challenge when he was playing for the Titans against the Knights. Although Brevis, who has also played a couple of T20Is, can clear the ropes at will, it remains to be seen if the management hand him an opportunity this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chennai Super Kings hope to keep their winning run going

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (Credits: CSK X)
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (Credits: CSK X)

With the Yellow Army hoping to keep their winning run going, they will lock horns against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium. MS Dhoni and co. broke their five-game losing streak with a relatively nervy win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana International Stadium. With the Super Kings still at the bottom of the points table, they need plenty of things to go right if they are to go deep in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back victories against the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. With the five-time champions also at the bottom half of the points table, they will also look to keep their momentum going. Notably, Mumbai had lost to Chennai earlier in the tournament.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications