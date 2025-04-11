Chepauk crowd lets out a huge roar at toss as MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain for IPL 2025 match against KKR [Watch]

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, returning as Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s captain for their IPL 2025 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk, Chennai on Friday, April 11, received a raucous welcome from the crowd as he walked out for the toss.
Dhoni was reinstated as CSK captain after their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the ongoing season of the IPL with an elbow fracture. At the toss, the crowd at the stadium went berserk upon seeing their idol returning to captain their side, and hopefully leading them out of the quagmire they are in.
The Super Kings are currently ranked ninth in the IPL 2025 table, and will desperately want to pick up all two points on offer in this game. Dhoni, who is revered as an idol in Chennai, offers some hope to the masses, who would want nothing more than to see their hero leading from the front.
You can watch the video here:
CSK looking for a turnaround of fortunes under MS Dhoni
Dhoni, who has led India to two World Cups and an ICC Champions Trophy, is among the most successful captains in the modern era. He has also led the Super Kings to five IPL titles in the past, tying them with Mumbai Indians.
The supporters of the Super Kings will hope that the man with the golden touch is able to resurrect their flagging season, although it is too much of an ask. Currently, CSK have lost four out of the five matches they have played all season.
CSK started the season with a win over avowed rivals Mumbai Indians on a slow turner at home, but things quickly went downhill after that. After this fixture, they travel for two consecutive away matches and return home only on April 25 to face Sunrisers Hyderabad.
