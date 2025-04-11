  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • MS Dhoni
  • Chepauk crowd lets out a huge roar at toss as MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain for IPL 2025 match against KKR [Watch]

Chepauk crowd lets out a huge roar at toss as MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain for IPL 2025 match against KKR [Watch]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Apr 11, 2025 19:45 IST
CSK captain MS Dhoni at the toss. [iplt20.com]
CSK captain MS Dhoni at the toss. [iplt20.com]

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, returning as Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s captain for their IPL 2025 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk, Chennai on Friday, April 11, received a raucous welcome from the crowd as he walked out for the toss.

Ad

Dhoni was reinstated as CSK captain after their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the ongoing season of the IPL with an elbow fracture. At the toss, the crowd at the stadium went berserk upon seeing their idol returning to captain their side, and hopefully leading them out of the quagmire they are in.

The Super Kings are currently ranked ninth in the IPL 2025 table, and will desperately want to pick up all two points on offer in this game. Dhoni, who is revered as an idol in Chennai, offers some hope to the masses, who would want nothing more than to see their hero leading from the front.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the video here:

Ad

CSK looking for a turnaround of fortunes under MS Dhoni

Dhoni, who has led India to two World Cups and an ICC Champions Trophy, is among the most successful captains in the modern era. He has also led the Super Kings to five IPL titles in the past, tying them with Mumbai Indians.

The supporters of the Super Kings will hope that the man with the golden touch is able to resurrect their flagging season, although it is too much of an ask. Currently, CSK have lost four out of the five matches they have played all season.

CSK started the season with a win over avowed rivals Mumbai Indians on a slow turner at home, but things quickly went downhill after that. After this fixture, they travel for two consecutive away matches and return home only on April 25 to face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About the author
Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul Bhowmick

Twitter icon

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications