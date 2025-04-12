"Come back" - Rohit Sharma is in his element as thunderstorm hits Delhi ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma shared a fun moment with teammates when thunderstorms recently interrupted their IPL 2025 practice session in Delhi. The MI contingent is currently in the capital city of India, preparing for their upcoming IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the encounter on Sunday night.

Ad

MI shared a couple of videos on their official social media handles to give their fans a glimpse of interesting moments during a practice session after the intervention of thunderstorms. Rohit Sharma could be seen calling his teammates to come back to the dugout in a funny way after he observed the strong winds at the venue.

You can watch the fun-filled moments in the videos below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI is currently 8th in the IPL 2025 points table following a poor start to the season

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have been struggling to find their rhythm in IPL 2025, having lost four out of their five games. They have been doing well in patches but have failed to put in collective performances, which hurt them dearly.

Ad

After missing four games, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah came back into the playing XI for MI in their previous game. His presence will bolster them and give them the required ammunition to aim for a better showing in the remaining games this season. Here is MI's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30pm

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7.30pm

Ad

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More