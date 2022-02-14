"Couple of teams contacted him directly" - Shakib Al Hasan's wife clarifies unsold tag

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's wife has clarified the reason behind the all-rounder going unsold at the recently concluded 2022 IPL Auction. With a base price of ₹ 2 crore, the 34-year-old unfortunately found no buyers at the auction.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan's wife Ummey took to social media to clarify why the number two ranked T20I all-rounder went unsold during the two-day event. Regarding his unavailability for IPL season fifteen due to international commitments, she said:

"Before you get too excited a couple of teams contacted him directly ahead of time if he can be available for the full season, but unfortunately he can’t due to Sri Lanka series!"

Ummey Al Hasan also went onto question the critics through her statement. She further added:

"In order to be picked he needed to skip SL series, so if he was picked would you have said the same? or would you have made him a traitor by now?"

Here is her complete statement:

Shakib Al Hasan's IPL career so far

Shakib Al Hasan, who made his IPL debut way back in April 2011, has so far represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the lucrative league. With his all-round contribution, he was a pivotal member of the Knight Riders' IPL title-winning squads in the 2012 and 2014 editions.

In 71 IPL matches, the southpaw has so far amassed 793 runs apart from picking up 63 wickets. Post his seven-year stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shakib moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of season eleven after being bought for ₹ 2 crore at the 2018 IPL auction.

He had a memorable debut season with the Orange Army in which he scored 239 runs and also scalped 14 wickets. The Sunrisers reached the summit clash that year, eventually losing to Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Post the 2018 edition, it hasn't been a memorable IPL journey for Shakib, who returned to KKR last season before going unsold at this year's mega auction.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava