CSK confident of Ben Stokes' availability for entire IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that Ben Stokes and other English players will be available for the IPL 2023 edition despite the all-rounder suggesting otherwise. Viswanathan revealed that they don't have any information other than what the BCCI has communicated to them.

The franchise's statement comes despite reports of the Durham all-rounder's knee injury that prevented him from bowling more than two overs in the Wellington Test against New Zealand.

Before that, the 31-year-old had committed to Test cricket, revealing that he would consider leaving the IPL early to be in time for England's one-off red-ball match against Ireland, starting on June 1st. The Ireland Test is quite close to the IPL dates, running from March 31st to May 28th.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Kasi Viswanathan spoke of the English players' availability, stating:

"That is our understanding. Before the auction, the BCCI had conveyed to us that the English players will be available for the entire IPL. We've not had any information that is contrary to the BCCI communication."

If the Yellow Army qualifies for the playoffs, it could be a case of conflicting schedule. Hence, the BCCI and England Cricket Board (ECB) might have to find a common ground.

An ECB official highlighted that Stokes has no fixed return date from the IPL. The four-time champions shelled out INR 16.25 crores, making him one of the costliest players in the auction. It will be his first IPL appearance since the 2021 edition.

"I've no concerns" - Brendon McCullum confident IPL 2023 will not impact Ben Stokes' fitness

Earlier, England coach Brendon McCullum reaffirmed his trust in CSK head coach Stephen Fleming to manage Stokes' workload effectively and prevent any impact on his Ashes hopes.

As quoted by the BBC, the 41-year-old said:

"I'll be talking to him and making sure he looks after the skipper. They're very good. They've got a good team and an outstanding leader in Flem. He sees the big picture in everything. I've no concerns that the skipper will be totally looked after and I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet."

England's first Ashes Test against Australia begins on June 16th at Edgbaston.

