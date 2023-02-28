"I’m going to the IPL" - Ben Stokes declares his availability despite knee troubles

England Test captain Ben Stokes has declared that he will fulfill his million-dollar IPL 2023 deal with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) despite a lingering knee problem. Stokes admitted that it's been frustrating to know that the knee injury has prevented him from performing to his potential for a long time.

Stokes struggled to bowl to his best during New Zealand's second innings in the second Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The 31-year-old couldn't deliver more than two overs in the second innings as England toiled for 162.3 overs before bowling the Kiwis out for 483.

Speaking after England's one-run loss, Stokes revealed that he has had conversations with CSK coach Stephen Fleming about the condition of his body and will concentrate on getting fit for the same in the next few weeks. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

"I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It's a week by week case at the moment. I’m not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 years.."

The Durham all-rounder also underlined that he wants to be fully fit and firing for the Ashes series, starting in June.

"I’ve got a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up for the first Test in Birmingham able to fulfil my role properly. I’ll be doing everything I can to give myself the best opportunity not to have to worry about it."

Stokes was one of the costliest players in the IPL 2023 auction, fetching a jaw-dropping INR 16.25 crores as CSK won the bidding war against the Lucknow Supergiants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bid also came on the back of his pivotal role in England's T20 World Cup victory.

Ben Stokes was the man of the tournament in IPL 2017

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

While the seam-bowling all-rounder has modest IPL numbers, he had a season to remember in 2017, playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants. With the franchise shelling out INR 14.50 crores, the southpaw was then the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history.

In 12 matches that season, he mustered 316 runs with a hundred and took 12 wickets as RPS reached the final. He was also sensational in the 2020 edition as an opener for the Royals, hammering 285 runs in eight games at 40.71 and striking at 142.50. He will hope to make a statement in IPL 2023 for CSK under MS Dhoni.

