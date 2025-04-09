"CSK distributing 2 points to every team"- Top 10 funny memes after Chennai's fourth straight loss in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2025 as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat them by 18 runs on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. As a result, they are languishing in the ninth position in the table with two points from five games.

Ad

The Yellow Brigade commenced their campaign with a four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, things went south for them, losing four games on the trot. It also highlighted several weaknesses in CSK's team. Chennai's batting has lacked firepower, fielding has been lackluster, and the bowling unit has been inconsistent, which has led to their dismal performances.

Fans observed CSK's poor performance across all departments in IPL 2025 so far and trolled them by sharing memes on X. One of the sarcastic posts about the team's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, read:

Ad

Trending

"Virgin Ruturaj Gaikwad was something else."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Don't blame Dhoni, blame the others for the way they are batting" - Aakash Chopra on CSK after their loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed CSK's batting performance against PBKS in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that Super Kings became the first team to suffer a defeat after not losing a wicket in powerplay. He also criticized Devon Conway for his sedate half-century during the high-scoring run chase.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Chennai became the first team to lose a match despite not losing a wicket in the powerplay. This hadn't happened this year, but this is what they have done. However, when a wicket fell, the second fell after the first. Rachin (Ravindra) got out first, and then Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) got out. Then, there was a question about Devon Conway. He was retired out in the end."

Ad

Chopra elaborated:

"If you are chasing 11 runs per over from the first over, you can't play at a strike rate of 150. They might have made a match of it had they retired him out earlier. Dhoni came and hit sixes as well, but he came too late. It wasn't his fault this time. He would only come when a wicket would fall. However, the match had gone too far by then. So don't blame Dhoni, blame the others for the way they are batting."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More