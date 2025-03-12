CSK legend joins KKR camp for IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo recently joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp ahead of IPL 2025 to begin his tenure as the mentor for the franchise. Gautam Gambhir performed the role last season successfully, as the Knight Riders went on to lift the IPL trophy for the third time.

Ad

However, the position was left vacant after Gambhir moved on and became Team India's head coach. The KKR management later roped in Dwayne Bravo as the mentor for IPL 2025 to fill the void left behind by Gautam Gambhir.

It resulted in the culmination of Bravo's longstanding 13-year association with CSK in the IPL. He represented the franchise as a player between 2011 and 2022 before transitioning into a bowling coach role in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

Trending

Dwayne Bravo is all set to begin a new journey with KKR this season. The Kolkata franchise took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a couple of pictures to give their fans an update about the arrival of Bravo to the camp ahead of IPL 2025. The post was captioned:

"Sir Champion is in the house of Defending Champions 🔥💜 Dwayne Bravo | #AmiKKR | #KnightLanding"

Ad

Ad

KKR and RCB will face off in the opening match of IPL 2025 on March 22 in Kolkata

KKR will begin their journey in the new season on March 22 at the Eden Gardens with a high-octane match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Here is KKR's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Ad

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Ad

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️