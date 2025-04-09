 CSK or MI - whose performance after 5 matches has been more disappointing in IPL 2025?

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) heavyweights, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), have been far from their usual mark in the early stages of the 2025 edition. Both sides are tottering in the bottom half of the points table, and are in desperate need of a major revival.

CSK and MI have been unable to stitch any momentum in their campaign so far. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has now lost four on the bounce, with a recent loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) piling on more misery.

MI seemed to have got back on track with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game, but they have been rocked back after two consecutive defeats since then.

On that note, let us assess where CSK and MI stand right now in IPL 2025, and whose performance has been more disappointing.

#1 What do the margin of defeats and the NRR say?

One of the indicators to assess the plight of franchises, especially when they are level on points, is by comparing the degree of their wins and defeats. There is not much to separate the sole wins that MI and CSK have racked up this season; both were largely routine run chases, although MI did record a much more convincing win.

But their losses speak volumes. MI began their campaign with a couple of tame losses against CSK and GT, but they have largely been competitive in their recent losses. They fell short by 12 runs against both RCB and LSG, and were in the hunt for points. The couple of close matches have not damaged their net run-rate after the boost it attained following the win over KKR. As of now, the figure reads -0.010.

But, the same cannot be said for CSK. They are completely devoid of any sort of momentum, with each defeat being worse than the previous one. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has to dive deep just to find a positive. All of their losses have come while chasing, and although the margins range from six runs to fifty runs, CSK bowed out of the chase way before the final over. Which is to say, they were never in the hunt, as opposed to MI.

The relatively alarming margins, such as the 50-run loss to RCB and the 25-run loss to DC, have hampered CSK's net run-rate. Also, CSK's sole win came with only five deliveries to spare, which did not spike their net run-rate to a dominant figure.

In this regard, CSK have fared worse than MI in IPL 2025 so far.

#2 MI and CSK have largely been let down by their batting units

Both MI and CSK have gathered just two points from their opening matches, but unfortunately, that is not where the similarities end. Both teams have bulked up their bowling units when compared to previous years, but their batters have not been able to come into play.

MI and CSK are battling a serious top-order conundrum, with No.3 being the common denominator of sorts. MI have had to play natural No.3 batters like Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir down the order to accommodate Will Jacks at the position. Meanwhile, for CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad's switch to No.3 has not worked out as hoped.

The middle-order batters have had to deal with too much on their plate due to a lack of serious contribution by the openers. MI have kept faith in their opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, but CSK pressed the panic button early on to bring Devon Conway back for Rahul Tripathi.

But, the fact is that MI's middle order has been promising, with all of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, and Hardik Pandya providing impact, but just struggling to get over the line.

However, in CSK's case, their middle order does not have the arsenal to compensate for the top order's failures. Shivam Dube being out of form, the No.4 being chopped and changed between Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar, and Jadeja dangerously looking outdated with the bat, make CSK's endeavors so far much worse than MI.

#3 MI's potential and near-misses trump CSK's drab and uninspiring act

MI way well be level with CSK in terms of points, but they are levels ahead of their arch-rivals in terms of being a threat to the opponent, and showing intent in forcing a positive result. This fact is evident, especially with how they have gone about their proceedings with the bat.

One can say that in almost all of their matches, MI have gone down fighting. CSK, on the other hand, have gone on to raise the white flag in almost half of their matches so far, if not more. While they have managed to reduce the margin of defeat with some late heroics, it does not absolve them of their lack of intent when it actually matters.

Also for MI, the issue so far has been patchy form or not being able to capitalise certain moments. But, there is no doubt regarding the ability of the team, as the majority feel they have a team capable of a comeback and suited to modern-day T20 cricket, which is not the case for CSK.

The problems MI have faced so far in IPL 2025 pale in comparison to what CSK are facing, whose entire setup is being deemed outdated in terms of approach and prowess.

