CSK wicketkeeper trains intensely ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeping acquisition at the auction, Vansh Bedi, was seen going through his wicketkeeping drills on Thursday, March 20. A video of the same was posted by CSK on their official social media account.

Ad

Bedi, who hails from Delhi, featured for Delhi in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. He made his debut in their win against Arunachal Pradesh and took a catch. He couldn't bat in that game as Delhi won that contest by 10 wickets and was later replaced by Anuj Rawat.

The Tamil Nadu-based franchise took to its official social media account on Instagram and posted a video of the 22-year-old going through his wicket-keeping routines with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

"BTS: Behind The Stumps Ft. Vansh! 🦁💥 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛."

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Ad

Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 season opener

Two of the most successful teams in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their campaigns against each other on Sunday, March 23. CSK will then take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 28 followed by their first away game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 30.

Ad

The Chennai outfit will conclude their campaign with a rematch of the 2023 summit clash, taking on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 18.

The five-time champions narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season when they lost against RCB by 27 runs, finishing fifth in the points table with 14 points.

CSK schedule for IPL 2025:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7:30 PM

Ad

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3:30 PM

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7:30 PM

Ad

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 PM

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback