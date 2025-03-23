"Customary first match special" - Fans react to Sanju Samson's stunning 66-run knock in SRH vs RR match of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Sanju Samson entertained viewers with a swashbuckling half-century in the side's IPL 2025 opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, March 23. RR needed their star batter to fire, considering the mammoth 286-run total posted by the home side.

Ad

Samson returned to cricketing action with IPL 2025 after being on the sidelines due to a finger injury. He has yet to get a clearance to keep wickets from the Centre of Excellence and played RR's opening match as an impact player.

The opening batter did a commendable job of giving his team some hope after a dismal start. He crossed the 50-run mark in 26 balls, completing his 26th half-century in the competition.

Ad

Trending

Samson hit seven fours and four sixes, finishing with 66 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 178.38. It is worth mentioning that the 30-year-old has consistently delivered in his team's opening matches. He has 50-plus scores to his name in all of RR's first matches in the last six editions.

Here's how some fans reacted to Samson's stunning knock on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Despite the injury, Sanju Samson in today's match: - Saw early wickets fall but stayed unfazed - Maintained a high strike rate under no pressure - Kept the scoreboard ticking - Ensured RR stayed in the game. Sanju Samson, take a bow for a well-deserved fifty," wrote a fan.

"Sanju Samson has been a beast in the 1st match of every IPL season since 2020! Consistency at its finest," commented another.

Ad

"Sanju Samson delivers when it matters the most! 66 off 37 in a high-pressure chase—what a classy and impactful innings. True game-changer," posted a fan.

"So here is Sanju Samson's customary first match special. Needs to carry on though, if they wanna have any chance of chasing this huge target," wrote a fan.

Samson stitched together a crucial 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket in just 60 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel. SRH pacer Harshal Patel broke the stand in the 14th over.

Ad

Harshal Patel had the last laugh in his battle with Sanju Samson in SRH vs RR clash

Samson hit a brilliant six over extra cover off Harshal's bowling on the penultimate ball of the 14th over. He went for another big hit in the subsequent delivery, which cost him his wicket.

It was a short-pitched delivery and Samson went for the pull shot. However, he was undone by the lack of pace on the ball and ended up top-edging it. Keeper Heinrich Klaasen completed a simple catch to send the batter back after an impressive knock.

RR ultimately suffered a 44-run defeat in the high-scoring match, finishing at 242/6 after 20 overs. Jurel was the top run-scorer for the team, with 70 runs off 35 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback