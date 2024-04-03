Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and KKR's last matches in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Vizag on Wednesday, April 3.

The two teams have locked horns on 32 occasions in the cash-rich IPL, with the Knight Riders having an edge with 16 wins in head-to-head battles against the Capitals. DC have won 15 games and one match didn't yield a result.

In their last meeting, Delhi beat Kolkata by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last season.

Asked to bat first, KKR were bundled out for 127 in 20 overs. Jason Roy top-scored, with 43 runs off 29 balls, including one six and five boundaries. Andre Russell stayed unbeaten on 38 off 31 deliveries in an innings laced with four sixes and one boundary. Mandeep Singh was the other batter to reach double digits.

Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece for DC.

In response, the Knight Riders put up a solid fight but the Capitals won the game with four balls to spare. David Warner led from the front, scoring 57 off 41, hitting 11 boundaries. Manish Pandey and Axar Patel contributed 21 (23) and 19*(22), respectively.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, and Nitish Rana scalped two wickets each for KKR.

Watch the highlights below:

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in their last IPL game in Vizag on March 31. With that, Rishabh Pant and Co. returned to winning ways after losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in their first two games.

Batting first, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a promising start for the Capitals as the duo shared a 93-run stand for the opening wicket. Warner smashed 51 off 35 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and five boundaries. Shaw also hit 43 off 27 with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.

Skipper Rishabh Pant provided a late flourish, smashing 51 off 32, including three sixes and four boundaries.

Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 3/31 and also took a stunning catch to dismiss Warner. Ravindra Jadeja and Mustafizur Rahman also bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, CSK managed 171/6 but MS Dhoni stole the show with his first batting outing of this season. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 37 off 16, hitting three sixes and four boundaries much to the delight of the fans.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (45 off 30) and Daryl Mitchell (34 off 26) showed some fight after openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra departed early. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube chipped in with 21 (17) and 18 (17), respectively.

Mukesh Kumar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for DC, returning with figures of 3/21, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets.

Watch the highlights below:

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their last IPL game on March 29. With that, they registered back-to-back wins this season, having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in their opening game of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 182/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 83 runs off 59 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 33 (21), 28 (19) and 20*(8), respectively.

Harshit Rana and Andre Russell emerged as the pick of the KKR bowlers by finishing with two wickets apiece. Sunil Narine also bagged one wicket.

In response, the Knight Riders achieved the target with 19 balls to spare. Openers Sunil Narine and Philip Salt added an 85-run partnership in the powerplay to provide a stunning start. Narine slammed 47 off 22, hitting five sixes and two boundaries. Salt also scored 30 off 20, with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then continued the carnage with the bat, scoring 50 (30) and 39*(24), respectively. The Iyer duo took Kolkata past the finish line.

Mayank Dagar, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up one wicket each for RCB.