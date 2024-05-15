"Delhi have helped all the southern teams" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 win vs LSG

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Delhi Capitals (DC) have helped the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) cause by registering a win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Capitals defeated LSG by 19 runs in an IPL 2024 league game in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14.

DC set LSG a 209-run target after being asked to bat first. The hosts then restricted KL Rahul and company to 189/9 to virtually knock them out of the playoff qualification race.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals' win helped the teams from India's southern states.

"Lucknow - it seems like it was a good balloon but someone pricked it with a pin. Delhi won the game and Delhi have helped all the southern teams, whether it's SRH, RCB or CSK, because LSG cannot reach 16 points now," he said (0:20).

However, the former India opener observed that the Capitals' win is unlikely to help their playoff qualification hopes.

"Delhi's journey for all practical purposes is done and dusted. They didn't get the cup this year but they got Pant. That was a good thing but the season - so near, yet so far. Lucknow have totally crashlanded in the last two games," Chopra added.

DC's win against LSG ensured that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the playoffs. SRH, CSK, and RCB will potentially compete for the remaining two knockout berths.

"We have spoken about many players but never focussed that much on him" - Aakash Chopra lauds Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel smashed 58 runs off 33 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' batting, Aakash Chopra praised Abishek Porel for playing an enterprising knock (33-ball 58) after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck.

"Abishek Porel's story is that we have spoken about many players but never focussed that much on him, but he has batted beautifully. He was coming as an impact player at the start. After that, he was moved up and down the order. He batted incredibly well in this match as well and the team moved ahead because of his batting," he said (1:50).

The reputed commentator also appreciated Tristan Stubbs and opined that the Delhi Capitals might retain the South African middle-order batter ahead of next season's auction.

"Tristan Stubbs - if Delhi have to retain, Tristan Stubbs' name will be present in that list because he is also a gun player. The way he has batted in the death overs, he might not be in Heinrich Klaasen's class, you might not keep him in that list at this point in time, but he is not very far. He is very, very good," Chopra reasoned.

Stubbs smoked an unbeaten 57 off 25 deliveries with the help of three fours and four sixes. His knock helped the Delhi Capitals cross the 200-run mark before Ishant Sharma's three-wicket haul and the supporting roles played by the other bowlers took them to a relatively easy win.