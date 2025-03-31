"Didn't have anything for lunch, just a banana" - MI youngster reacts after sensational debut against KKR in IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians pacer Ashwani Kumar revealed that he didn't have lunch. He only ate a banana before his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (March 31) at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-arm speedster suggested that the pressure before the game didn't make him hungry.

The 23-year-old was one of the three changes affected by the home side against KKR and the youngster justified his selection. With figures of 3-0-24-4, he ripped through the defending champions as Mumbai bowled them out for 116 in an innings that lasted only 16.2 overs.

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Ashwani said the atmosphere of the team reduced the pressure on him significantly:

"I was feeling really good. There was a little pressure earlier, but thanks to the atmosphere of the team, I didn't feel any pressure. I didn't have anything for lunch, I just had a banana. There was a little pressure. I wasn't feeling hungry. But still, I played well, so it's good."

The youngster added:

"We had plans. But [Hardik Pandya, MI captain] said that since it's your debut match, enjoy yourself. Just keep bowling the way you have been."

The Mohali-born cricketer started the carnage in the first ball he delivered, dismissing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane had sliced one to deep backward point where Tilak Varma had almost made a mess of the opportunity. His other three victims were Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell.

"He told me to bowl into his body" - Ashwani Kumar reveals Hardik Pandya's advice for KKR batter

Ashwani Kumar. (Image Credits: Mumbai Indians X)

Ashwani, who rearranged Russell's stumps, disclosed that Hardik Pandya told the West Indian would try to attack him and stated:

"Hardik bhai had told me that he will try to attack you. He told me to bowl into his body. But the situation was such that he tried to hit me and got out."

With only 117 to get, Ryan Rickelton hammered a 41-ball 62* to gun down the target only in 12.5 overs. It is also the first win for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

