“Don’t think Kul-Cha will play together in T20 World Cup” - Aakash Chopra feels spin duo don't have much chance of playing in Australia

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav (Kul-Cha) are unlikely to play together in the upcoming T20 World Cup despite their IPL 2022 success.

Chopra pointed out that the ICC event will be held in Australia, where spin is not expected to play a major role. He added that India already have a couple of spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Chahal and Kuldeep have been two of the star performers with the ball in IPL 2022. The leg-spinner is the current Purple Cap holder, having claimed 17 wickets in six matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Left-arm spinner Kuldeep is next on the list with 13 scalps in six games for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

During a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked if Kul-Cha’s impressive IPL showing could win them a berth for the T20 World Cup. Stating that the chances of it happening are remote, the cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

“Thinking practically, (Ravindra) Jadeja will be there at the World Cup. He bats, bowls and fields. India might want to play (Washington) Sundar as well. He gives an off-break option and can also bat. The World Cup is in Australia, so there are no chances of playing three spinners in the XI. Don’t think Kul-Cha will play together in the T20 World Cup.”

The 44-year-old, however, asserted that the spin duo have a better chance of making the 50-over World Cup squad in India next year. He said:

“I will keep my eyes and ears open for the 50-over World Cup in India. Jaddu and the two spinners can play in that tournament.”

Chahal and Kuldeep went into the 2019 World Cup in England as India’s first-choice spinners. However, both struggled in the mega event and have since been in and out of the national squads.

“They have been treated a bit unfairly” - Aakash Chopra on Kul-Cha

Although both Kuldeep and Chahal were dropped from the Indian team after a lean spell, according to Chopra, they were treated somewhat unfairly and deserved a longer rope. Sharing his observations, he stated:

“Both are wicket-takers and are presently in excellent form. I think they have been treated a bit unfairly. Neither of them got regular chances in the Indian team to prove their worth.”

Chahal and Kuldeep recently returned to international cricket. The pair featured in the ODIs against West Indies and the T20Is against Sri Lanka in February.

Edited by Samya Majumdar