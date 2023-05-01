"Earlier there was a solar eclipse but now the sun is shining" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in Mumbai Indians' chase vs RR

Aakash Chopra has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for regaining his form and playing a match-winning knock in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Yashasvi Jaiswal smoked 124 runs off 62 balls as RR set a massive 213-run target for MI after opting to bat in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. Yadav then smashed a 29-ball 55 as the five-time champions chased down the target with six wickets and three deliveries to spare to climb into seventh spot in the points table.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Suryakumar Yadav for playing a defining role in a difficult chase for the Mumbai Indians, stating:

"This run chase should have actually not happened because 212 runs are not scored easily. Suryakumar Yadav is back in form. He has got his rhythm. Earlier, there was a solar eclipse but now the sun is shining."

The former Indian opener also lauded Cameron Green for making a crucial contribution after Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's dismissals, observing:

"Rohit Sharma got out. It was his birthday but he couldn't celebrate. Ishan Kishan played well but then he also got out. Then Cameron Green was with Suryakumar Yadav. Cameron Green is a future superstar. There is no doubt about that."

Chopra expects the Mumbai Indians all-rounder to be a superstar if he remains fit, elaborating:

"If this guy remains fit, physically and mentally because both issues are equally important, he is a rockstar. He is a player of a different level. He bowls, where there is a scope for further improvement, but how well he bats. He is absolutely sensational."

Green smashed 44 runs off 26 balls, a knock studded with four fours and two sixes. He added 62 runs for the second wicket with Kishan after Rohit's early departure and a further 25 runs with Yadav in just 2.2 overs.

"That was a proper assault" - Aakash Chopra on Tim David and Tilak Varma's partnership for the Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma and Tim David strung together a 62-run fifth-wicket partnership. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by praising Tim David and Tilak Varma for taking the Mumbai Indians across the line, saying:

"Tilak Varma and Tim David in the end - that was a proper assault. It was unbelievable towards the end. This team used to have Kieron Pollard. He is the batting coach at the moment but the baton he has passed on to Tim David, the latter hit huge sixes."

David smoked an unbeaten 45 off just 14 balls with the help of two fours and five sixes. Varma's unbeaten 29 came off 21 balls and was studded with three fours and a maximum.

