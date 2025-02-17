"Either TV will break or RCB fan's heart, nothing in between"- Top 10 funny memes as BCCI officially releases IPL 2025 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule of IPL 2025 on Sunday, February 16. Ten teams are set to play 74 league matches across 13 venues over two months.

The 18th season of the lucrative league will commence on March 22 with the match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The iconic venue will also host Qualifier 2 and the final. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will go up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of the season on March 23 in Hyderabad, also the first afternoon fixture in IPL 2025. High-octane clashes like Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings (March 23) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Chennai Super Kings (March 28) are scheduled in the tournament's opening week.

Fans received the IPL schedule announcement enthusiastically. The elated Indian cricket buffs started to express their anticipation for the onset of the league in March. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One meme read:

"Mark the date 28th March and 3rd May! Either TV will break or RCB fan's heart, nothing in between."

Here are some of the best memes:

"It seems like the date 23rd has become interesting"- Aakash Chopra after the announcement of IPL 2025 schedule

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently observed that the 23rd has become an interesting date as two big matches, i.e. India versus Pakistan and CSK versus MI will happen on that date during February and March. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"It seems like the date 23rd has become interesting. When a match happens on February 23, it's India-Pakistan and everyone knows where they need to tune in. Similarly, no one will have to be told that it's Chennai vs Mumbai in Chennai on March 23. When you look at Mumbai and Chennai, of course, it's a match with a lot of needle. Mumbai, of course, have very good numbers in Chennai in IPL."

He added:

"They have done very well, but will that be the case this time? That's a big question. Another interesting thing is that Chennai and Mumbai will play twice. Chennai and RCB will play IPL 2025 two matches. It's the South Indian derby and they have been allowed to fight as that fan club is overactive. I don't remember when was the last time RCB beat Chennai in Chennai."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

