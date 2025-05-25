"Even if you lose, you are not out of the top 2 race" - Aakash Chopra on IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 qualification scenarios

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) loss in their IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) has further complicated the race for the two spots in Qualifier 1. He pointed out that the Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only team that can finish in the top two even if they lose their last game.

PBKS suffered a six-wicket defeat to DC in Match 66 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The defeat meant that the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have 17 points apiece, a point less than the Gujarat Titans and a point more than the Mumbai Indians (MI), with all four teams having a game left.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that GT will qualify for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 if they win their final league game against CSK or RCB lose their last match.

"All four teams can now qualify as No. 1 and No. 2. Gujarat Titans, win your match against Chennai, and you are through. However, even if you lose, you are not out of the top two race. If Punjab beat Mumbai, you will wait for Bengaluru to lose their last match, and then Gujarat can still qualify as No. 2," Chopra said (8:20).

"However, if Mumbai win that game, then also you will want RCB to lose their last match because if Mumbai and Gujarat get stuck on 18 points, Mumbai's net run rate is better," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that PBKS need to win their last match and hope that either GT or RCB lose their final game.

"Punjab's simple story is that they have to win their last match to reach 19 points. However, if they reach 19 points, and Gujarat reach 20 points, they will definitely want Bengaluru to drop their last match. They won't have any tension if Gujarat lose their last match. Win your match and enjoy," Chopra observed.

The Punjab Kings, as long as they reach 19 points, can make it through to the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 even if both GT and RCB win their respective final games. Shreyas Iyer and company will need to have a better net run rate than the Rajat Patidar-led side to finish in the top two in such a scenario.

"If Gujarat lose, whichever team wins won't make a difference to them" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 qualification scenarios

RCB will play the final league game of IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that RCB have to win their final league game and need either GT or PBKS to lose their last match to qualify for IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, although, even if both sides win, they can pip the latter to second spot on net run rate.

"If Gujarat reach 20 points, RCB will definitely want Punjab to lose their match, and them to win their last match. They will have to win their last match and reach 19 points. However, if Gujarat lose, whichever team wins won't make a difference to them because they will be through as No. 1 or No. 2 if they win their match," Chopra said (9:30).

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that MI need to win their final game and want either GT or RCB to lose their last match to reach Qualifier 1.

"If Gujarat win their match, Mumbai will have to win their game and will need Bengaluru to lose their last match. If Gujarat lose, they need to win their match, and then they are not bothered, as their net run rate will be better than Gujarat's. Then whether Bengaluru win or lose their match, they really don't care," Chopra observed.

The Gujarat Titans will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 67 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad in the afternoon game on Sunday, May 25. While the Punjab Kings will host the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur a day later, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow in the final league game of the season on Tuesday, May 27.

