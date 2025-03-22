"Even the RCB Women team won the first two matches....wait for it"- Top10 funny memes after RCB's thumping win vs KKR in IPL 2025 opening match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the curtain raiser of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The defending champions batted first in the contest after losing the toss.

Ad

KKR managed to notch up a decent total of 174 for eight in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (56), Sunil Narine (44), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30). Left-arm orthodox spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) starred for RCB with a magnificent three-wicket haul. Josh Hazlewood (2/22) supported him well by picking up two wickets.

In reply, the RCB openers Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*) hit aggressive half-centuries and put on a 95-run partnership for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs, placing their side in the driver's seat. After Salt's dismissal, new captain Rajat Patidar played a blazing cameo of 34 (16) to take RCB to the brink of victory. Liam Livingstone then finished the match in style in 16.2 overs with another furious cameo of 15* (5) in the company of Kohli.

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between RCB and KKR in IPL 2025 on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Little bit of dew was there"- KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane after loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the loss in the opening contest of IPL 2025 against RCB and said:

"I thought we were going well till the 13th over but 2-3 wickets changed the momentum. Batters that followed tried their best but didn't workout. When myself and Venky were batting we were discussing that 200-210 was achievable but those wickets changed the momentum."

Ad

He continued:

"Little bit of dew was there but they had a very good powerplay with the bat. It (total) was under par. We were looking for 200-plus. We don't want to think too much about this game but at the same time just try and get better in certain areas."

SRH will square off against RR in the next match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (March 23) afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback