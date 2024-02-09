"Firmly in the mix" - George Bailey to keep an eye out on Cameron Green's IPL 2024 performances

Australian chief selector George Bailey has stated that Cameron Green is "firmly in the mix" for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Despite not selecting him for the T20I series against the West Indies and New Zealand, Bailey suggested Green could come in based on his performances in IPL 2024.

Green has represented Australia in eight T20Is without much success. In 16 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the last IPL, he scored 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28, while also claiming six wickets. Ahead of the 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore traded him in in an all-cash deal.

"Yeah, very firmly," Bailey said. "We know he's going to go to the IPL and getting a big batch of T20 cricket in. It's a constant conversation with multi-format players, working out the priority at any given time, and making sure they get what they need but he's certainly one whose name I think, as we are finalising that 15 for the World Cup, will be firmly in the mix."

Green would compete with Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh for the all-rounder's spot. The likes of Matt Short are also in the mix because their spin bowling could come in handy in the Caribbean and the USA in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"He'll get better and better" - Bailey on Green

Green has struggled across formats for Australia recently. The constant change and lack of role clarity in ODIs and Tests in 2023 also didn't help.

He was given the No. 4 spot in Tests with Steve Smith moving up the order against the West Indies at home. Although Green didn't manage a 50-plus score, Bailey said the team management was happy to back his "unbelievable" skillset.

"There's a skill set there that's unbelievable across all three formats," Bailey said. "[We're] really confident that just continuing to expose him he'll get better and better and learn more about his game. But like any player, I don't think it's going to be a straight line - there'll be fluctuations throughout, as there always is. His last two years have been a whirlwind, I imagine, at different times. He's travelled with the team basically non-stop."

Australia takes on the West Indies in the first T20I on Friday, February 10.

