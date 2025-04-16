Former India cricketer and Disha Patani seen at the same event in Mumbai during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted with Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Mumbai during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two were seen together at an event.
In a video on Instagram, the two celebrity figures could be seen exiting from an event together. Shikhar Dhawan walked out first, followed by Disha Patani behind him. The former Indian opener was dressed in casual attire while Disha was seen in a yellow dress.
Watch the video of the two spotted together in Mumbai below -
Shikhar Dhawan last played in the IPL in 2024, representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, he played only five matches in the season and scored 152 runs with one half-century. He retired from all forms of cricket, including the IPL, in August 2024.
Among the successful players in the league, the left-hander played 222 matches and amassed 6769 runs at an average of 35.25, with two hundreds and 51 half-centuries to his name.
Disha Patani also performed during opening ceremony of IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the game, a grand opening ceremony took place where Bollywood celebrities took the center stage.
Actress Disha Patani was also a part of the star-studded line-up that performed at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the IPL. She put up a mesmerising performance on stage and showcased some amazing moves.
She delivered a brilliant solo performane and later also joined famous singer Karan Aujla on stage for another performance. Further, celebrities and popular figures such as Shreya Ghoshal and Shah Rukh Khan, who is also associated with KKR, performed at the opening ceremony.
Shah Rukh Khan's KKR are also the defending champions as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year to lift their third IPL title.
