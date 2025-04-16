Former India cricketer and Disha Patani seen at the same event in Mumbai during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted with Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Mumbai during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two were seen together at an event.

Ad

In a video on Instagram, the two celebrity figures could be seen exiting from an event together. Shikhar Dhawan walked out first, followed by Disha Patani behind him. The former Indian opener was dressed in casual attire while Disha was seen in a yellow dress.

Watch the video of the two spotted together in Mumbai below -

Ad

Trending

Shikhar Dhawan last played in the IPL in 2024, representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, he played only five matches in the season and scored 152 runs with one half-century. He retired from all forms of cricket, including the IPL, in August 2024.

Among the successful players in the league, the left-hander played 222 matches and amassed 6769 runs at an average of 35.25, with two hundreds and 51 half-centuries to his name.

Disha Patani also performed during opening ceremony of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the game, a grand opening ceremony took place where Bollywood celebrities took the center stage.

Ad

Actress Disha Patani was also a part of the star-studded line-up that performed at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the IPL. She put up a mesmerising performance on stage and showcased some amazing moves.

She delivered a brilliant solo performane and later also joined famous singer Karan Aujla on stage for another performance. Further, celebrities and popular figures such as Shreya Ghoshal and Shah Rukh Khan, who is also associated with KKR, performed at the opening ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR are also the defending champions as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year to lift their third IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More