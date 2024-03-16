Full list of commentators and presenters for IPL 2024 across languages ft. Unmukt Chand & Stuart Broad

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick start on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As fans and cricket enthusiasts gear up for the cash-rich event, Star Sports have announced the list of commentators and presenters for the IPL 2024. The list consists of several former cricketers and pundits of the game who will take charge behind the mic across nine languages.

The international star cast includes Australian cricketer Steve Smith, former England cricketer Stuart Broad, former South African cricketer Dale Steyn, and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Jacques Kallis, among others, as the legends of the sport don the commentator's hat.

The Indian panel includes fan favorites Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Sanjay Manjrekar among several other experienced members.

Here's the full list of commentators and presenters:

International: Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood.

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aaron Finch, Ian Bishop, Nick Knight, Simon Katich, Danny Morrison, Chris Morris, Katey Martin, Samuel Badree, Graeme Swann, Deep Dasgupta, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Anjum Chopra, Murali Karthik, WV Raman, Natalie Germanos, Daren Ganga, Mark Howard, Rohan Gavaskar.

Hindi: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Varun Aaron, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Wasim Jaffer, Gurkeerat Mann, Unmukt Chand, Vivek Razdan, Rajat Bhatia, Raman Bhanot, Deep Dasgupta, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Jatin Sapru.

National Presenters: Mayanti Langer Binny, Jatin Sapru, Tanay Tiwari, Erin Holland, Suren Sundaram, Nashpreet Kaur, Swesha Singh, Sahiba Bali, Ocean Sharma, Puranjeet Dasgupta, Vrajesh Hirjee, Simaran Kaur, Raunak Kapoor, Grace Hayden, Somandh Dangwal, Dheeraj Juneja.

Tamil: K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Murali Vijay, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, RJ Balaji, Yo Mahesh, Muthuraman R, KV Sathyanarayananan, Thirush Kamini, Bhavana Balakrishnan, Sastika Rajendran.

Telugu: Ambati Rayudu, Mithali Raj, MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Gnaneshwara Rao, Rakesh Deva Reddy, Daniel Manohar, Ravi Rakle, Sasikanth Avulapalli, M Anand Sri Krishna, Vindhya Medapati, Geeta Bhagat.

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar, Gundappa Viswanath, Jagadeesh Suchith, NC Aiyappa, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Shashank Suresh, Roopesh Shetty, Kiran Srinivas, Madhu Mailankody.

Marathi: Paul Valathy, Aditya Tare, Nilesh Natu, Prasad Kshirsagar, Sunil Vaidya.

Malayalam: S Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Shiyas Mohammad, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak.

Gujarati: Nayan Mongia, Manan Desai, Akash Trivedi, Kirat Samani, Shailendrasinh Jadeja.

Bangla: Ashoke Dinda, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjay Banerjee, Argha Bhattacharya.

Schedule for the first 15 days of IPL 2024 announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the 2024 edition of IPL. 21 matches will be played in the first two weeks of the tournament, from March 22 to April 7, which includes four doubleheaders.

The remainder of the schedule will be announced keeping in mind the dates of the Lok Sabha elections in India. As per a recent report from The Times of India, it is also said that BCCI is exploring options to host the second half of the in Dubai owing to the elections.

The curtain raiser will see five-time champions CSK hosting RCB at Chepauk on March 22. The next two days of the tournament will witness four games in total.

While Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns at Mohali's PCA Stadium in the afternoon game on Saturday, March 23, two-time champions KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off in the evening fixture.

The second doubleheader of the season, on Sunday, March 24, will first see Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Jaipur, followed by last year's finalists Gujarat Titans (GT) hosting five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) next.

Click here to view the schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2024.