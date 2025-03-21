Full list of commentators and presenters for IPL 2025 across languages ft. Sunil Gavaskar & S Sreesanth

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season will span over two months, with Eden Gardens also scheduled to host the final on Sunday, May 25.

Ad

With the start of the league being anticipated heavily and fanfare around the tournament gathering its steam, Star Sports has announced a star-studded lineup of commentators and experts for the season. The list includes former players and some famous voices of the sport as well.

The World Feed Commentators will have the likes of Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mpumelelo Mbangwa Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, and so on. The National Feed Commentators star cast is equally glamorous, with AB de Villiers, Kane Williamson, Varun Aaron, Suresh Raina, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Ad

Trending

Here is the full list of commentators and presenters for IPL 2025:

National Feed Commentators: Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Michael Clarke, Matthew Hayden, Mark Boucher, RP Singh, Shane Watson, Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Varun Aaron, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Kaif, Piyush Chawla

World Feed Commentators: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Deep Dasgupta, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Aaron Finch, Varun Aaron, Anjum Chopra, W V Raman, Murali Kartik, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Daren Ganga, Katey Martin, Natalie Germanos.

Ad

National Feed Presenters: Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer, Sahiba Bali, Tanay Tiwari, Swedha Singh Bahal, Nashpreet Singh, Raunak Kapoor, Anant Tyagi, Abhinav Mukund, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Suren Sundaram.

Hangout Feed: Kunal Saluja, Angad Ranyal, Inder Sahani, Shubham Shandilya, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Pawan Kumar.

Bhojpuri Feed Commentators: Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwary, Sumit Kumar Mishra, Ashutosh Aman, Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Hussain, Satya Prakash, Shivam, Mani Meraj.

Kids Feed Presenters: Mantra Mugdh, Somansh Dangwal, Vrajesh Hirjee, S Sreesanth.

Ad

Gujarati Feed Commentators: Manprit Juneja, Aseem Parikh, Rakesh Patel, Akash Trivedi, Bhargav Bhatt, Shailendra Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Atul Bedade.

Bangla Feed Commentators: Debi Saha, Raja Venkat, Sreevats Goswami, Sanjeeb M, Jhulan Goswami, Shiladitya Roy, Subhomoy Das, Gautam B, Saradindu M, Anindya Sengupta.

Malayalam Feed Commentators: S Sreesanth, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak, Nidheesh M D, Raiphi Gomez, Shiyas Mohammed, Rohan Prem, Aju John Thomas, Sony C, Manu Krishnan, RJ Renu.

Haryanvi Feed Commentators: M Bisla, RJ KISNA, Sumit Narwal, Ravin Kundu, Sonu Sharma, Vishwaas, Anil Chaudhary, Ashish Hooda.

Ad

Punjabi Feed Commentators: Sarandeep Singh, Bipul Sharma, Mandeep Singh, RS Sodhi, VRV Singh, Chetan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Sunil Taneja, and Gurjit Singh.

Marathi Feed Commentators: Kedar Jadhav, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Pravin Tambe, Salil Ankola, Siddesh Lad, Chaitanya Sant, Prasanna Sant, Nilesh Natu, and Prasad K.

IPL 2025 to kick off with a rematch of the first ever IPL game

IPL 2025 starts on March 22 with the season spanning across two months. The first match of the league stages will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The league stages end with the 70th game of the season, with Lucknow Super Giants scheduled to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thereafter, the knockouts will commence, with Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 scheduled to take place on May 20, 21 and 23, respectively. The final game will be played on May 25 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback