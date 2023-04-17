"Give him a longer rope" - Amol Muzumdar in favor of Sanju Samson being a part of India's ODI World Cup squad

Former batter Amol Muzumdar reckons that the Indian selectors must consider Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson for the Men in Blue's ODI World Cup squad. The ICC event is slated to take place in India later this year.

Muzumdar stated that the keeper-batter deserves more opportunities in international cricket. He emphasized that even if Samson fails to perform in a few matches, the team management must persist with him, as the right-handed batter could be a game-changer for Team India.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the domestic legend said:

"The World Cup is coming and with Sanju Samson, I feel we have got enough sample size to make up my mind that here is a guy who can change the course of the game with his sheer talent.

"Let's give him a longer rope. You have identified him, back him up with those opportunities. Yes, he may fail in a few series, but then again, you know, there is a guy with huge potential. I would definitely have him in my team."

Samson shone with the bat in RR's IPL 2023 clash against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

He mustered 60 runs off 32 balls, helping his team chase down the 178-run target with three wickets and four balls to spare.

"No doubt that he will grab it with both hands" - Tom Moody on Sanju Samson's chances of finding a place in Team India

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody believes that Sanju Samson will be able to translate his red-hot IPL form into international cricket.

He lauded the RR skipper for slamming an impressive half-century under pressure against GT. Moody opined that Samson would surely flourish at the highest level as well if he is given a consistent run.

Speaking about Samson's batting, Moody told ESPNcricinfo:

"It's not so much about how many [runs], but how he has gone about it with all the circumstances of the game and the pressure of the game, the opposition, tells you a lot that if given a sustained period of time at the international level, there's no doubt that he will grab it with both hands."

Notably, the keeper-batter last played for India in January during the side's home T20I series against Sri Lanka. He picked up a knee injury while fielding and has since not been a part of the national team.

With Shreyas Iyer nursing a back injury, Samson has a chance of getting back into the reckoning of national selectors by performing well in IPL 2023.

