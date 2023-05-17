Glenn Maxwell roasts RCB skipper Faf du Plessis over ‘learning from the master Mia magic’ comment 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell came up with an epic reply to skipper Faf du Plessis’ hilarious comment on RCB’s Instagram post on Instagram on Wednesday, May 17.

This came after the Bangalore-based franchise shared a picture, where Faf could be seen watching Mohammed Siraj’s shadow batting practice during a net session. The Proteas batter came up with a hilarious comment that read:

“Learning from the master Mia magic.”

In response, Maxwell replied:

“Is he trying to show you how to change your grip?” with a laughing emoji.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's comments to RCB's Instagram post.

For the uninitiated, Faf is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has, so far, amassed 631 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 154.27, including seven half-centuries.

Maxwell, on the other hand, has scored 384 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 182.85, including five half-centuries. The part-time spinner has also scalped three wickets so far this season.

The duo recently scored half-centuries against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which Bangalore won by 112 runs.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has returned with 16 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 7.79, including a four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The trio will be critical to Bangalore’s success as Bangalore aim to win their remaining group-stage games.

RCB placed fifth in IPL 2023 points table

Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore are now placed fifth in IPL 2023 points table following their win in the battle of the two Royals.

They will now look to win two remaining group-stage games to reach 16 points to strengthen their chances to qualify for the playoffs and keep their hopes alive of winning an IPL trophy.

Faf du Plessis and Co. will next play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, May 18. They will then face defending champions and table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at home in their final group-stage match on Sunday, May 21.

